Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez is backtracking a claim that suggested the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in his ward on Tuesday was because of the teen’s “certain lifestyle,” CWB Chicago reported.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. on 25000 West Thorndale and Maplewood, in the city’s North Side, on Tuesday, where a teen was walking down the street and was shot in the leg, police told the media in a statement. The teen was then transported to St. Francis Hospital by an ambulance and is reported to be in good condition.

Later that evening, Vasquez sent an email to his constituents suggesting the shooting “was associated with a certain lifestyle, and not random,” while noting that authorities were still investigating.

It is unclear what Vasquez meant by a “certain lifestyle.” CWB Chicago — a Windy City-based crime reporting outlet created by local residents — demanded in a tweet on Wednesday that the Alderman provide more clarification as to what he was insinuating.

Update your obfuscation vocabulary: Alderman @Andrefor40th says the shooting of a 15-year-old yesterday was "associated with a certain lifestyle." Farming? Coin collecting? Quilting bees? Book club?#Chicago pic.twitter.com/FS12x98Gdk — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 6, 2022

After CWB Chicago posted their tweet, Vasquez issued a follow-up email 22 minutes later, apologizing and retracting his previous email. He then claimed that the shooting “appeared to be what some would call ‘gang-related.'”

The alderman wrote, per CWB Chicago:

Good morning Neighbors, Last night, in an attempt to be expeditious with a statement, I referred to the victim in an incident as being “associated with a certain lifestyle” with [sic] led to some confusion. The intent was to communicate that the incident was not random – that it appeared to be what some would call “gang-related.” Since it was not confirmed to be, I was attempting to communicate that it appeared to be targeted, but did not want to use the term “gang” without confirmation. I apologize for my poor wording and am issuing the statement again with the edit that states that the incident did not appear to be random, which was the initial intent.

As Breitbart News reported, 71 people were shot in the Windy City over the Fourth of July weekend from Saturday to Monday, including eight people who were fatally shot. Seven people are now reported dead following Monday’s Independence Day parade shooing in Highland Park, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago.