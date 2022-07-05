Seventy-one people were shot, eight of them fatally, during the July 4th weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 54 people were shot Friday into Monday morning alone, as the holiday weekend progressed. Seven of those 54 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

When the July 4th holiday weekend was complete ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of shooting victims had risen to 71, with one additional fatal shooting, bringing the total number of shooting fatalities to eight.

The Chicago gun crime was slightly lower than what was witnessed over July 4th during 2021, when over 100 people were shot, 19 of them fatally.

Data from the Sun-Times shows 321 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 4, 2022.

The at least 71 shooting victims from the holiday weekend do not include the six fatalities and numerous wounded individuals who were struck by gunfire during a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, as Breitbart News reported.

