Good Samaritans and first responders rushed to help a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter whose leg was crushed by an SUV during a rescue effort following a car crash in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday.

The crash occurred in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood at West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue at some point before 3:20 p.m., the New York Post reported.

The crash involved a black BMW SUV that seemingly lodged itself on the side of a white Volvo after crashing into the back of it. A Good Samaritan, identified as Ben Arias, helped the driver and passenger get out of the Volvo, WABC reported.

While firefighters were attempting to rescue the passengers inside the SUV, the driver allegedly pressed the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to tip over and crush the leg of the firefighter underneath the passenger side of the car.

Immediately, emergency crews and Good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle to lift it off its side and rescue the trapped firefighter.

The firefighter, identified as Ryan Warnock, was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was treated for a broken femur, the FDNY told NBC 4. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh noted that the firefighter was “in serious but stable condition,” per the Post.

Randi and Matthew Wahn, the passengers inside the Volvo, escaped injury while the passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital, the Post noted.

‘It’s a miracle that both of us were not hurt at all,” Randi Wahn told WABC.

Arias, who witnessed the toppling of the vehicle, commended Warnock on his bravery.

“You could tell that when they pulled him out, he was definitely in pain, just grabbing his leg, he was in pain, but everyone clapped him, cheered him on when he was on the way to the ambulance because he’s a true hero,” Arias told CBS New York. “That’s a real New York hero right there.”

Warnock was also among the group of emergency personnel who bravely rescued a group of people from a capsizing boat on the Hudson River last Tuesday. While 11 people on board were rescued, a 47-year-old mother and her seven-year-old son did not survive.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.