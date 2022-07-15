Woman, Young Boy Killed After Boat Named “Stimulus Money” Capsized in Hudson River

A boat named “Stimulus Money” capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday, killing a woman and her nephew.

“Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and 7-year-old Julian Vasquez were trapped under the vessel when it flipped over in the Hudson near Pier 86, in front of the USS Intrepid in the middle of the afternoon. They later died,” NBC New York reported.

The New York Post, which first reported the boat’s name, noted that the vessel was over capacity at the time. It is unknown whether this contributed to the accident:

The doomed boat that capsized in the Hudson River, killing two, was crammed with at least 13 people on board even though the vessel was only large enough to hold 12 at most, The Post has learned. The 24-foot-long Yamaha AR240, named Stimulus Money, that Lindelia Vasquez, 50, chartered to take her relatives on a tour of the New York Harbor on Tuesday afternoon had a maximum capacity of 12, or about 2,698 pounds, according to specs listed on Hardcore Marine.

Three others were “critically injured” in the course of the accident, and in the aftermath, a field sobriety test revealed that the boat’s captain was not intoxicated, according to NBC New York.

