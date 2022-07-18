A fight between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime football teams erupted Saturday in Odessa, Texas, inside the Ector County Coliseum.

Video clips showed players fighting, and the altercation eventually included some fans at the game, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

“One person from the stands could be seen with a metal folding chair that was used to hit one of the Dallas Prime players on the back of the helmet, which sparked a response from a couple the Dallas players to go into the stands and start punching at that unidentified man before it was finally broken up,” the outlet said.

Maybe the most shocking thing from Saturday night’s indoor football brawl: Someone in a red hat and blue shirt uses a metal chair to strike a visiting player in the head. As you can see in one of the longer videos I posted, his teammates then go into the stands and fight fans pic.twitter.com/Rdi43bxGnY — Jakob Brandenburg (@Jakob_BburgTV) July 17, 2022

Footage showed players rushing off the field and a few of them throwing punches as attendees — some with children — watched:

SHOCKING: An ugly scene tonight as a brawl broke out between the West Texas Warbirds and the Dallas Prime at the end of their indoor football game. In this video you can see players going into the stands and fighting with fans. It is unknown if anyone was injured or arrested. pic.twitter.com/C0VWeWj2rR — Jakob Brandenburg (@Jakob_BburgTV) July 17, 2022

“Ladies and gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen! Back away! Back away!” the announcer was heard telling the crowd.

The reason for the fight was unclear. However, the teams were reportedly “trash talking” during the game, the Reporter-Telegram article said.

There were no injuries or arrests reported the following day, but officials were still investigating what happened.

More footage showed players clustered in a corner, and one player appeared to hit someone else with a helmet before being shoved out of the way:

DISTURBING IMAGES: A massive fight broke out at last night’s Warbirds game involving players from both teams as well as fans. The Warbirds will hold a press conference this afternoon to address the fight. Stay tuned for coverage at 10 tonight on @Big2_Sports pic.twitter.com/FF0TIVNoIM — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) July 17, 2022

Another clip showed some of the players running off the field when the fight began:

Here is another angle of players leaving the field at the onset of the fight. pic.twitter.com/ZUX3jfRwmi — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) July 17, 2022

In a statement Sunday, the Warbird’s President and Managing Partner Leif Kertis said, “What happened last night was embarrassing, regrettable, and inexcusable”:

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation we are unable to provide many details. We are fully cooperating with Ector County Sheriffs Office as well as Odessa Police. We are confident that once details emerge many items will be cleared up. We can confirm that as of right now no Warbirds players, coaches, or staff are subjects of the investigations. To put an end to the current speculation circulating: The person on video swinging the metal chair is not, and has never been part of our organization in any capacity. No matter where fault, blame, or culpability lies we owe the people of the Permian Basin an apology. You should never be concerned for your safety or your child’s safety at our games. We are taking the appropriate steps to mitigate any possibility of reoccurrence in future seasons by working with the Coliseum and ECSO on improved proactive measures as well as response management.

The Warbirds won against Dallas Prime, scoring 50 to 6, according to the Reporter-Telegram.