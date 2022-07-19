Video: Firefighters Respond to Possible ‘Explosion’ at Hoover Dam

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to a possible “explosion” at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, according to emerging reports.

KLAS reports:

Video showed billowing black smoke seen rising from the dam just before 10:30 a.m. The possible explosion occurred near the Arizona turbine house, and it was unclear whether it was inside or outside the building.

The City of Boulder issued a brief statement via social media confirming that the fire was extinguished prior to the firefighters’ arrival on scene. The Bureau of Reclamation and the Hoover Dam would handle further questions, the city said.

#Hooverdam – the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

UPDATE–2:58 PM EST: The cause of the “explosion” at Hoover Dam was due to a transformer catching fire. “There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated,” the Bureau of Reclamation told AP. No injuries were reported.