Firefighters with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) rescued a dog that was thrown off a bridge into a river on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials on Marine 4, a fire and rescue boat, rushed to the scene where they found a Good Samaritan hanging on to the dog from shore, trying to keep it from drowning in the Harlem River, the FDNY wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The Harlem River separates the boroughs of Manhattan and the Bronx.

The members abroad Marine 4 were eventually able to bring the poor pup into the vessel and bring it to shore, ensuring it received the necessary care.

This afternoon, #FDNY #Marine4 responded to a report of a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress. Read more: https://t.co/gJubV3XRRN pic.twitter.com/rO8iglOppW — FDNY (@FDNY) July 19, 2022

“Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different,” the FDNY stated.

Many expressed their delight on social media that the dog was rescued but also expressed anger toward whoever was responsible for the dog ending up in the river.

“Thank God y’all were there to save this precious pup,” one user wrote on Instagram. “My heart breaks for how anyone could do something so awful.”

“What the hell is wrong with people!!! Thank you to that good person who called in,” another user wrote.

Authorities with the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are investigating the incident over how the dog ended up in the water, ABC News reported.

There have been no updates as to what the dog’s condition is from officials, although it was noted that Animal Care Centers is currently caring for the dog, WABC noted.

The dog has apparently received a new nickname, “Aquaman,” and some firefighters are vying to adopt the adorable little fella.

