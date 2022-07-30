A Georgia Nurse was able to bring home a new little friend after forming a close connection with a terminally ill patient.

Kim Still, who is a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, bonded right away with an elderly patient she was assigned to and learned that the patient owned a Chihuahua mix named Jax.

“I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people when you take care of them,” Still told WSB-TV.

Still told WSB-TV that the patient did not have any children or family close by, meaning all she had was Jax.

The nurse then became worried about what would happen to the little dog when her owner died.

The elderly patient eventually did pass away, and Still was informed by the patient’s family that they had already brought Jax to an animal shelter when they flew in.

“I was very worried that he was not going to be given a good chance, and possibly be put down if he didn’t get out of the shelter,” Still said when she found out where the dog was.

With her former patient in mind, Still decided to drive down to the animal shelter and adopt Jax herself.

“I am never going to get rid of him. He is so sweet. He is one of the most loving dogs ever,” the nurse said.

In recognition of Still’s big heart for adopting the little dog, her coworkers awarded her with the Daisy award for her compassion.

Still, who already owned another dog, told WSB-TV that Jax and the other dog are now becoming best friends.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.