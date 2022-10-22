An accomplished teenager from Dutchess County, New York, is being remembered by the community after his sudden death.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Aidan Strehl passed away October 14, but the cause of death was not immediately provided, the Daily Voice reported Thursday.

“This is the amazing life of an all-American boy and his everlasting smile,” Strehl’s obituary read, adding “In July of 2017, at the young age of 11, Jack earned his Blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do at Telesco’s Martial Arts after only 5 years of training.”

He was also a member of the maintenance crew at The Links at Union Vale where he exhibited a strong work ethic.

“Jack lived his life with promise for each new day. Jack was always seen with a smile on his face. He was a kind and gentle soul, who always looked to be a good friend and to help others. Jack was a Junior at Arlington High School, where he was on the Track & Field Team as a thrower for shot put and discus,” the obituary continued, noting he was also an avid dirt biker who loved riding with his friends.

He had also been planning a future career in engineering or aviation.

“Today, we honor Jack Aidan Strehl. A young man who throughout the years has grown into someone very special to me,” friend Michael Jonathan wrote in a social media post on Friday:

“Rest easy big guy. And I know we’ll meet again someday. Until then. I’ll be missing you,” Jonathan continued.

Followers also expressed their grief over the news, one person writing, “Love & prayers to this beautiful family . Jack will always be remembered as the kind soul he was.”

“Love you buddy. Fly high,” another commented.

The obituary noted a scholarship was being created at Arlington High School in the young man’s memory and people could make donations payable to the Arlington Education Foundation located at 144 Todd Hill Road, LaGrangeville, New York, 12540.