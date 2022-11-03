A trick-or-treater in Waconia, Minnesota, is getting a lot of attention for her act of kindness toward others on Halloween night.

Homeowner Kristina Kallman left a bowl filled with candy on her porch for trick-or-treaters because she was attending a party that evening, Fox 11 reported Wednesday.

The bowl was quickly emptied but that changed when 12-year-old Abby and her little brother, Levi, stepped onto the porch for some sweets.

Generous Abby wanted to remedy the problem, so she took some of her own candy and put it in the bowl for other children to enjoy during the festivities.

“To the parents of this child who trick or treated at our house tonight: you are raising a good one!” Kallman wrote in a social media post on Halloween.

Video footage showed the two children when they noticed there was no candy left.

“There’s the bowl,” Abby said, adding, “Except it’s all gone.” She then reached into her bag and dumped two handfuls into the bowl before the pair moved on to another house:

Kallman’s followers expressed their joy over the touching gesture, one person writing, “That is the most darling thing i have ever seen!!!!”

“That’s so sweet. Bless her heart,” another commented.

When Abby’s mother told her about the wave of positive attention she was getting online, Abby said, “Well I didn’t want other kids to not have candy.”

Trick-or-treating has long been a tradition in America and other countries and appears to have roots in events that include ancient Celtic festivals, early Roman Catholic holidays, medieval practices, and British politics, according to History.com.

“Although it is unknown precisely where and when the phrase ‘trick or treat’ was coined, the custom had been firmly established in American popular culture by 1951, when trick-or-treating was depicted in the Peanuts comic strip,” the website read.