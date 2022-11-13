A woman reportedly called 911 to complain that she was served “pink” meat at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant.

Around two weeks ago, a customer, identified as Annie Cooke, picked up her food at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, but returned around ten minutes later to complain that the meat was not what she had expected.

She told the restaurant owner, Debbie Holt, that her meat was “pink” and it was not done. She then demanded that the restaurant cook it more.

“I said, ‘Oh honey, that is the pink from the smoke,'” Holt recounted to NBC Today, further noting that the customer could not comprehend the color of the meat. Other customers even tried to explain to Cooke that the meat was supposed to look pink and would remain that way if it were cooked more.

According to Holt, the customer was unsatisfied with the restaurant’s response, so the establishment either offered to cook her a chicken or give her a refund.

However, Cooke told WRAL that she was not offered a chicken or a refund. Holt disagreed with that statement, claiming there is video evidence of her taking the chicken.

After the dispute, Cooke called 911 because she believed the restaurant was not giving her the money back or another plate.

“I had ordered some food from there and the barbecue is pink,” the woman told dispatchers in a transcript obtained by WRAL.

She further added, “I asked for either for them to cook it some more or exchange my order. They are saying that the meat is supposed to be pink. I asked for them to change my order and they said they are not giving me my money back or they are not going to trade out the food.”

According to Holt, when a police officer arrived, he was apparently smirking and rolling his eyes over the dispute.

“I said that food is done, and he said, ‘I got you,’ and turned around and left,” Holt told NBC Today.

Following the 911 call, Cooke left a one-star review on Google, saying it was the “worst customer service” she had ever had.

Holt was disappointed by the customer’s rude attitude and that she thought she knew better how to cook the meat.

“It’s ridiculous, especially because we’re an old, established institution in Raleigh, so you know we know what we’re doing, and then you’re telling me it’s not done,” said Holt. “I haven’t encountered anyone that thick-headed in a long time.”

Holt has been the owner of Clyde Cooper’s for about 15 years, which was established in 1938.

WRAL noted that Cooke is now considering filing a lawsuit against the restaurant.

