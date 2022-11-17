A 10-year-old boy knew exactly what to do during a tense situation on Friday in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

As Sammy Green walked home from school a woman began following him and asking where his family was, ABC 6 reported Tuesday.

The child did not know her but she claimed she knew his relatives.

“She said she probably knew me and was going to Wawa and that he was supposed to go with her and he could get anything he wanted,” Sammy’s father, Sam Green, recalled.

The moment Sammy realized something was not right, he immediately went for help inside a shop he frequents, called Dani Bee Funky.

Video footage shows the boy enter the store and approach the cashier as the woman stayed outside while holding the door open:

Sammy whispered, “Act like you’re my Mom, this lady’s following me,” to the young woman behind the counter, 17-year-old Hannah Daniels. During the tense moments, she said the little boy did not want to leave her side.

Daniels approached the front door and locked it moments before the woman disappeared.

“I was still shaking when I was in here, though,” recalled Sammy who remembered everything his father taught him about strangers.

Police eventually located the woman, who is now being referred for help with mental health issues, per the ABC 6 article.

Social media users praised Sammy for his quick thinking and ability to act in the correct manner, one person writing, “He knew exactly what to do. Kudo’s to him, the clerk that helped him and to his parents for teaching him what to do.”

“What a smart young man! Couldn’t have made a better decision! So happy things turned out so well for you!” another user commented.

Daniels is also getting a lot of positive attention for her role but told NBC 10, “I’ve been telling everybody that I honestly just showed up to work that day and I defused a possibly dangerous situation. Sammy’s the hero here.”

According to the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, “Attempted abductions occur more often when a child is going to or from school or school-related activities,” and such incidents most often occur on the street when they are “playing, walking, or riding bikes.”

