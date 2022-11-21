An SUV drove into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, killing one person and hospitalizing sixteen others, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

At a press conference at the Derby Streets Shops in Hingham Monday afternoon, which CBS Boston documented, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated that the Hingham Police and Fire Departments were alerted to the scene at the Apple store at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Right now the tow truck is on scene to remove the SUV that tore through an Apple Store in Hingham killing one person and injuring 16 others. @wbz pic.twitter.com/Ojj7rPmfHg — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) November 21, 2022

“Upon their arrival, there were people with numerous injuries inside the store,” said Cruz. “Sixteen people have been transported to hospitals; fourteen to South Shore hospitals, two to Boston hospitals. There’s been one fatality.”

The deceased victim was a male, but Cruz said he did not have information to indicate whether he was an employee or a customer.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Cruz went on to add.

Cruz emphasized that the “investigation is active and ongoing,” and officials “are very limited as to what we can say at this point.”

“It appears at the outset, preliminarily, that a dark-colored SUV… went … at a rate of speed undetermined, through a plate glass window and struck multiple people,” he added.

DEVELOPING — White tents have been set up outside of an Apple Store in Hingham, where a car crashed through a glass facade, leaving many people injured: https://t.co/jwe6WMCS4C pic.twitter.com/phWTDeduW8 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 21, 2022

When asked where the driver of the vehicle was, Cruz said, “I’m not saying where he’s at,” but did offer that he was “with police officers.” The driver’s identity has not been made public.

Cruz said that “pretty much at this point, we’re not in the position to tell you anything [but] to say that there’s an active criminal investigation going on.”

“We’re not going to be in the position where we can guess or speculate; we’re going to go slow and steady like we always do in any criminal investigation, making sure that we can get to the bottom of what occurred,” he added.

WCVB captured footage from one interview with a visibly shaken witness named Anne, who works nearby, and a group of reporters. She said that she heard “a huge bang.”

“Like not just a glass breaking or something like that, it was a very loud bang,” Anne added.

“So my heart goes out to all the employees of Apple and all of the customers that are in that store because no one should be dealing with this on holiday week, nobody,” she said.