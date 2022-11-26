An anonymous donor is helping bring joy to dozens of children in Oklahoma this holiday season.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Moore Police Department (MPD) received dozens of children’s bicycles from a donor with a big heart, KOCO 5 News reported.

The donor gave 26 brand new bicycles that will be given out during the MPD’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event for families who are in need during the Christmas season.

MPD officer Dave Dickinson said the donor’s father started the tradition in his hometown, and he decided to continue the tradition in 2013.

“The donor will reach out to me and say, ‘hey, can we schedule something? What kind of bikes do we need?’ and he goes out and buys them,” Dickinson told KOCO 5 News.

Although the donor does not like the spotlight, Dickinson said his generosity will soon bring joy to dozens of children, as it has in years past.

“It’s always a big smile and oftentimes the kids will say, ‘hey, I don’t know how to ride yet,’ but they get on the bike and they try,” he added.

Other anonymous donors have also used law enforcement to give back to the community and share holiday cheer.

For the past several years in Kansas, someone has donated dozens of $100 bills to the Shawnee Police Department to give to residents during the Christmas season.

Last year, another anonymous individual in Fremont, Nebraska, had given several $100 bills to the local police department for residents, Breitbart News reported.

