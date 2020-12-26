Kansas Police on Mission to Deliver $100 Bills from Secret Santa

A Kansas police department is on a mission this week on behalf of an anonymous donor acting as a Secret Santa by handing out $100 bills to residents.

Shawnee Police Officer Matt Sumpter has been on the force for 20 years, but Wednesday’s task is his favorite part about being a police officer — surprising residents with a little extra cash this Christmas, KMBC reported.

“I would like for you to have some of Secret Santa’s money. I have a $100 bill with your name on it,” Sumpter told one woman.

“Still in shock, a little tears. I appreciate, and I thank you so much,” the woman said.

For the past five years, an anonymous donor has given thousands of dollars to Shawnee residents to spread Christmas cheer around the holidays.

Sumpter believes everyone could use a little extra help during the holiday season, especially as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

“The thing that I’ve learned is everyone has a story, everybody. You just never know what somebody else’s dealing with,” Sumpter said.

Very few people know the Secret Santa’s identity. He describes himself as an anonymous resident of Shawnee who has been very blessed in his life.

Every Shawnee Police Department officer received $100 to distribute to residents throughout the Christmas season.

There have been other anonymous donors acting as Secret Santas to spread holiday cheer to those in need.

In East Idaho, one anonymous Secret Santa has made it his mission for the past six years to donate $500,000 in gifts to area families in need.

Another Secret Santa took a different approach, paying $65,000 out of his pocket to cover the cost of layaway items at a Bristol, Tennessee, Walmart.