An Ohio couple decided to take matters into their own hands after they reportedly witnessed a FedEx driver tossing packages onto the side of the road on Black Friday.

Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were driving home on Ohio State Route 123 in the evening when they saw a FedEx truck on the side of the road with its flashers on. The couple slowed down to observe what was happening and were in disbelief at what they saw.

The couple recalled seeing the driver throwing away items, and when they turned around, multiple packages were strewn along the side of the road.

“I mean there was flowers, somebody’s flowers, like that broke my heart, because it could’ve been for anything, funeral flowers.” Raisch told WLWT.

The delivery driver had taken off by the time the couple pulled over, but the couple felt uneasy about letting the packages sit there, and they decided to should do something about it.

“[It was] horrible, like that’s something that you wish you would never see,” Arnwine told Local 12.

“I called every number on each box and told them that I had their package and I will deliver them to their house,” he added.

Raisch and Arnwine said they drove for a couple of hours, traveling from Miamisburg to Germantown to Middletown, ensuring that the packages reached their intended destination.

Upon delivering the items, the couple recalled that recipients were “amazed” and thankful the packages had arrived.

“They were wondering how I got their phone number and their package, but I explained the situation and they got their package delivery,” Arnwine said.

The couple noted they did not want to call the police because they did not want the packages to sit in a post office and not reach their intended destination.

However, they do want authorities to catch the driver so that a similar incident does not repeat itself.

“I hope they get caught because that’s wrong for this time of year,” Arnwine added.

In a statement to the New York Post, FedEx said that it would investigate the incident and “take the appropriate action.”

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and this reported behavior is contrary to our commitment to treating millions of customers’ packages each day with the utmost care,” a FedEx spokesman told the outlet.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.