A shocking video captured the moment a box truck tumbled over a southern California highway ramp and fell on top of a separate accident Friday morning.

Three people were injured in the accident that occurred on Highway 14 and 5 freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, KTLA reported. The wild footage was captured by Tommy Dorado, who was driving past the initial accident when the truck fell onto the lower highway.

WATCH:

The box truck was part of three separate crashes that occurred at the same spot over 12 hours, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) via ABC 7.

The first crash occurred Thursday at around 10:15 p.m. when a semi-truck jackknifed, which left the trailer hanging off the side of the road. The second crash was then reported at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, involving an SUV and a big-rig semi-truck that spilled about 40 gallons of fuel onto the highway that had to be cleaned up by crews.

As emergency officials were responding to the second crash, the box truck tumbled over the guardrail and landed on top of the previous wreck at around 7:24 p.m.

Dorado described his reaction upon witnessing the scary crash to NBC 4.

“Box truck comes down. Tumbling on top of the passenger car and the semi truck overturned in the initial first accident. I was just in shock and disbelief that I was witnessing something like that,” recalled Dorado.

The CHP noted that the three injured over the series of crashes were not seriously hurt.

The wet weather is believed to have played a role in both crashes, the CHP added.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.