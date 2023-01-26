A cat that found itself in a dangerous situation is now safe thanks to a law enforcement officer in Lucas County, Ohio.

When Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Katie Thomas found the frightened animal on the side of I-475 recently, she knew exactly what to do, WLWT reported Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident shows Thomas pull over near where the black cat is huddled on the side of the road.

When she tries to pick him up, the cat mews but remains in the same spot. Thomas then put on a pair of gloves and told the cat as she approached, “You’re okay! It’s okay.”

But the frightened kitty ran under the trooper’s car. Moments later, Thomas is seen working to pull the animal off a tire where it tried to hide. When she finally extracted the cat, a citizen helped her place it in the back seat of the patrol vehicle:

Recently, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas located a cat on I-475 in Lucas County. She was able to safely catch the cat with the help of a good Samaritan. The 😻 was taken to Toledo Humane Society, where it was named Trooper. Trooper has since found his forever home with a local family! #JoinOSHP #InTheCommunity Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

“All right, just make sure he doesn’t jump,” the trooper told the helpful citizen as she set the animal inside the vehicle.

The cat, wrapped in what appeared to be a coat, sat in the car mewing until the trooper picked him up again when they reached their destination.

The animal was taken to the Toledo Humane Society where he was given the name Trooper.

“Trooper has since found his forever home with a local family!” the state patrol’s social media post reads.

Followers expressed their joy over the rescue, one person writing, “I love this. She took such care and showed kindness. May God bless her! Thank you for your service.”

The humane society also expressed its gratitude to those who helped rescue the cat.

“We are thankful for everyone in our community who goes above and beyond to help those who cannot help themselves!” the organization said Tuesday.

“Trooper is certainly happy to be safe and living his best life with his new forever family! A BIG thank you to these two brave women who rescued him!” it concluded.