An amateur detectorist in England made a thrilling discovery that history experts almost did not believe.

Charlie Clarke was a rookie metal detectorist — someone who uses a metal detector as a hobby — in 2019 when he found an ornate gold pendant in Warwickshire, England, CNN reported Thursday.

Engraved on the heart-shaped pendant are symbols of the Tudor King Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon, who married him in 1509.

Clarke recalled, “It was just outstanding. Nobody thinks you’re ever going to pull out that, in my lifetime especially — I can imagine in 30 lifetimes.”