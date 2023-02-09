A one-eared dog in North Carolina has found his forever home after he went viral for chewing an ear off of his favorite stuffed animal.

Bruno, a one-year-old dog, “came from kind of a tough background,” a Raleigh SPCA worker told 94.7 QDR. According to the station, Bruno “was chained up outside for his whole life.”

Sadly, “[h]e lost one of his ears when he was attacked by a dog, so he has a very unusual appearance,” the radio station noted on its website. “But you would never know he had such a tough start to life! Bruno is an absolute lovebug.”

“He’s well-behaved, cuddly, and very smart,” a description from the website reads.

But last week, Bruno did something unexpected.

“Y’all … Bruno tore one of the ears off his favorite stuffed toy — the same ear he’s missing himself,” the SPCA of Wake County said in a Facebook post on Friday. “But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it.”

Y’all 😭😭😭 Bruno tore one of the ears off his favorite stuffed toy — the same ear he’s missing himself. The staff… Posted by SPCA of Wake County on Friday, February 3, 2023

The post exploded on social media, having garnered over 50,000 Facebook shares as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

The post helped highlight Bruno’s need for a permanent home, and commenters from all over the country expressed interest in adopting him.

“I will drive to North Carolina and get this sweet boy,” one user said.

“I’m in Arkansas I’d love to give him the best home,” another user replied.

Then just days later, the SPCA shared some good news about the one-eared pup.

“And just like that, Bruno has a new dad!!!” the organization wrote in a follow-up post. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever.”

The post includes a picture of Bruno and his proud “new dad,” who’s holding the stuffed animal.

And just like that, Bruno has a new dad!!! Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds… Posted by SPCA of Wake County on Monday, February 6, 2023

The quick adoption shows just how many people agree with what the SPCA wrote about the dog with a sad past, one ear, and a big heart, “You’re perfect just the way you are, Bruno.”