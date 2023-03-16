A teenager who drove six hours in hopes of finding a prom dress that would make her feel like a princess got the surprise of a lifetime.

Summer Lucille owns the shop known as Juicy Body Goddess, a curvy and plus-size boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina, People reported Wednesday.

The moment Elyse Monroe stepped inside for her consultation, the teen appeared somewhat nervous. In addition, several family members attended to help choose the special dress and the group did not want to spend over $400.

However, when the store manager informed Lucille the dresses the young lady wanted to try were over her budget, the owner was not phased.

While the young lady shopped and Lucille streamed their consultation, the owner got a call from a follower who wanted to donate $200 towards the special gown.

“At that moment, I knew that was the universe telling me, just give her the dress. That follower was just an angel just reminding me that just you have to give,” Lucille stated.

Monroe tried on several gowns, but a purple one appeared to give her a huge boost of confidence. Video footage shows the young woman looking at herself in the mirror, talking about how much she likes the dress:

When the family got to the register, Lucille told them the gown cost $700, “But it’s free. We’re giving it to you.”

The group was shocked, and Monroe said, “I’m gonna cry.”

According to People, customers scattered throughout the boutique began cheering when they heard the good news.

Lucille knows it can be hard to find a gown that looks good, but when that happens, it truly does something special for a young woman. Now, she simply wants to give back to her community and make others feel good about themselves.

Last year, Lucille detailed what was behind the inspiration to open the boutique:

After posting the recent video, Lucille said people have purchased $12,000 worth of gift cards to help other young shoppers.

Meanwhile, the teenager said she does not usually enjoy shopping, however, this time was different.

“I feel beautiful in that dress,” she commented.