Several people are dead or unaccounted for in the aftermath of an explosion Friday at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory.

Two people were killed in an explosion around 5:00 p.m. at a West Reading, Pennsylvania, facility operated by the R.M. Palmer Company, a maker of chocolate Easter bunny-shaped candy, and five people are missing, ABC 6 reported.

The outlet noted an additional eight victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and one person initially reported missing was discovered alive during the night.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported five of the hospitalized victims have since been discharged, two remain hospitalized “in fair condition,” and one has been transferred to a different medical facility.

Citing Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson L. Paul Vezzetti, the outlet noted the agency has been involved in the response since Friday night.

Jason Messner, a retiree and photographer who indicated he lived four blocks away, posted pictures of the scene, showing smoke pouring from the roof and firefighters standing in front of debris.

Explosion at RM Palmer Candy Company in West Reading PA 3.24.23I live approximately 4 blocks from the candy company…. Posted by Jayson Messner Photos on Saturday, March 25, 2023

“I live approximately 4 blocks from the candy company. Approximately around 5PM I was sitting by the window I heard a powerful explosion, felt a puff of air touch the back of my neck, the windows rattled and blinds shook.” he wrote. “When I arrived it was total chaos and my heart sank hearing EMS talking on their radios that there are missing people.”

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag released a statement early Saturday morning.

“THE TRAGIC EXPLOSION AT R.M. PALMER COMPANY AND LOSS OF LIFE HAS SHAKEN OUR COMMUNITY. IT IS ALWAYS DIFFICULT TO COME TO TERMS WITH SUCH SUDDEN AND UNEXPECTED EVENTS,” she wrote. “AND UNFORTUNATELY THAT IS WHAT HAPPENED TODAY, OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ARE WITH THE FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN AFFECTED.”

She also called on members of the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel manage the situation.

She also called on members of the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel manage the situation.