NC Elementary School Staff Buy Student Suit for Easter Sunday

Educators at a North Carolina elementary school bought a student a new suit for church on Easter Sunday.

WBRC reported that Glenwood Davis, a guidance counselor at Chadbourn Elementary School in Chadbourn, North Carolina, learned one of the school’s students, Jyquavion, wanted a suit for church on Easter Sunday.

Davis and other staff members hatched a plan to get Jyquavion the suit he wanted, and Davis later took the student to pick one out, per WBRC.

“A couple of days [went by], he picked me up and we [went] to the place and he told me to pick out my suit and my shoes,” Jyquavion said, per WBRC.

According to the outlet, Jyquavion was delighted when the staff members showed him his custom-made suit a few weeks later.

Javonna Long, a teacher at the school, emphasized the importance of the bonds teachers and other staff members form with students even beyond the curriculum.

“It is so much more than just teaching the academics, it’s building that relationship, building that rapport, and just letting the children know that you genuinely care about them,” she said, per WBRC.

Anthony Burns, the school’s head custodian, agreed.

“I’d do anything for any of them if I can. I love these kids. And that’s the reason I’m here. We don’t make a whole lot of money but guess what, it’s for the kids,” he told the outlet.

Sharing coverage on Facebook of the staff members’ act of kindness, Chadbourn Elementary School wrote, “Chadbourn Elementary has the best staff who truly love each and every student!”

In March, as Breitbart News noted, a Chicago Public Schools teacher discussed a weekly event he holds at his school known as “Tie Tuesday,” where students learn to dress professionally and get the chance to compliment one another.

“Tie Tuesday is my favorite day of the week. Everyone comes to the second floor, and they’re like ‘let’s see what you’re wearing today,’” he explained.