A man in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is helping neighbors keep their yards in good shape at no charge by using his lawn mower.

When 34-year-old Alex Wells decided to start knocking on doors and asking community members if they needed help, he was pleased with their reactions, Local 3 News reported Friday.

Wells has an eye for overgrown lawns and loves to mow them for free, which also makes residents happy.

“I’ll do the ones that haven’t been mowed in like a month or so but I try to find ones that haven’t been mowed in several months or sometimes a year,” he explained.

Wells serves the elderly, those with disabilities, neighbors battling cancer, single parents, and anyone else who needs his help.

A clip on his Mow It Wells social media page shows him asking a resident if it would be okay to mow her lawn. When she asks how much he charges he said it was free. She excitedly replies, “Yes!”

“If their lawn is overgrown, there’s a reason. So I try to find out that story,” said Wells, who also owns a lawn care service.

The first person he served was a cancer patient who lived by herself. Once he finished her lawn and told her there was no charge, she could not hold back her tears. Wells said the experience was “a really, really good feeling.”

Another clip shows him introducing himself to a woman and telling her he mows lawns for free and would like to cut her grass.

“That would be wonderful,” she tells him, adding, “I’m on social security. I couldn’t afford to pay anybody.” Wells then gets to work trimming her lawn and appears to enjoy every moment of the task:

“The real excitement comes when I do something extra. Sometimes I’ll give them a hundred dollars or I’ll do mulch or plant some flowers and stuff and that’s when it really gets special,” Wells, who plans to do 52 lawns this year, told Local 3.