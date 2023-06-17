A veteran wounded in Afghanistan received keys for a renovated mortgage-free home for his family.

Former U.S. Army Specialist Cody Blevins, his wife, and their three children appeared on the Today show in May, and were surprised with their new home in Dayton, Ohio, WDTN reported.

“It’s been beyond belief, you know, like I said, I didn’t expect anything like this,” Blevins told WDTN. “Then for them to give us a home, completely renovated — it’s amazing.”

Blevins joined the Army in 2009. He was deployed in Afghanistan for six months supporting combat operations. Wounded in action, Blevins received a Purple Heart.

Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo teamed up to give Blevins and his family their new home.

Sandra Ignaszewski with Military Warriors Support Foundation said that the organization has helped find homes for 900 veterans across the country, Dayton 247 reported. She said this home is a perfect fit for Blevins and his family.

“Cody was born and raised here in the Ohio area,” Ignaszewski said. “He knows it very well. He has the family support here that he needs, he has friends, and additionally, other services.”

In addition to the new house, Blevins and his family will have access to free financial and family mentoring. The organization has helped veterans pay off $27 million in debt through its mentorship program.

The nonprofit has also given away 150 vehicles to date, according to its website.

“This was a memorable moment for Cody and his family, and we are grateful to the crew at TODAY with Hoda and Jenna for capturing the heart of what we do,” Military Warriors Foundation said in a statement. “A big thank you to Wells Fargo who helped make this special moment happen for the Blevins family.”