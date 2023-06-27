It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Close. It’s John Hartness, “Uncle John” from North Carolina, in the cockpit celebrating his 100 birthday.

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” Hartness told WHNS. “I feel like I’m 35.”

On Sunday, June 25, Hartness celebrated his birthday doing what he loves best — flying planes. The North Carolina man has been flying planes since he was 16 years old. His celebratory flight was made possible due to Triple Tree Aerodrome, a “non-profit organization dedicated to aviation education and heritage preservation,” according to their website.

Hartness volunteers with the organization six to seven days a week, according to Robb Williams, executive director of Triple Tree Aerodrome.

“Our organization is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable life of ‘Uncle’ John Hartness, whose dedication to aviation and our community is truly extraordinary,” Williams said. “This exceptional event emphasizes our mission to foster a love for aviation among young individuals while highlighting the invaluable mentorship provided by individuals like ‘Uncle’ John.”

Joining him in the co-pilot seat was Pat Derrick, a pilot with thousands of fly time under his belt.

Hartness is the brother of Hartness International’s founder, a company with “over 70 years of innovation in the design and manufacturing,” according to the website.

Hartness is following in the footsteps of his mother, who also lived to be 100.

“Flying is the best feeling of freedom you can have,” he said. “To get up in the air with nobody but me and God.”