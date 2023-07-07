A pack of dogs in Mercer County, Ohio, is now reportedly in a much better situation after it was found abandoned in June.
The 17 golden retrievers who were left to fend for themselves in a field have been adopted into loving homes, according to an official with the Animal Protection League of Mercer County, WHIO reported Thursday.
The two moms and 15 puppies were discovered on June 26 and may have come from three litters. The rescue group received over 200 applications for the dogs’ adoptions, the official noted.
The group also noted that most of the dumped dogs it took in were deeply frightened, had no leash training, and would require a significant amount of time to learn how to trust whoever adopted them.
“Every single person in the family needs to be on board with the work it’ll take to socialize and train your new dog,” the organization said.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the golden retriever as “an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty” that is among the most popular breed of dogs in the nation.
StarRise Golden Retrievers further explains:
The Golden was first seen at a British dog show in 1908, and good specimens of the breed began arriving in America, by way of Canada, at about the same time. Sport hunters appreciated the breed’s utility, show fanciers were enthralled by their beauty and dash, and all were impressed by the Golden’s sweet, sensible temperament.
The breed is also considered to be loyal, intelligent, compassionate, and gentle, per Retriever Advice.
According to WHIO, the Mercer County dog warden has not yet said if any leads have been developed as officials try to find out who allegedly dumped the group of dogs.
