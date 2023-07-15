A family in Wellington, Colorado, is relieved after its cat somehow journeyed 170 miles from home but was not hurt.

Amber Harris’s cat, Nimsey, went missing three weeks ago from her home after her son accidentally left the door open, and the cat escaped, CBS News reported Friday.

The family tried everything to find the beloved pet, but it was no use, and she was reported missing to the Larimer County Humane Society.

When Harris was working one day, she got a call from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) in Colorado Springs, and the woman on the phone said Nimsey had been found safe and sound in the area.

“Nimsy was on a solo adventure when someone found her and brought her to HSPPR as a stray. When we called the number attached to her microchip, we reached her owner, and they were relieved to hear their mischievous kitty was safe after all this time!” the organization wrote in a social media post on July 10.

After the exciting phone call, Harris’s husband and son drove to pick up Nimsey the following day and bring her back home where she belongs.

Photos show the happy reunion and the cat, who appears unbothered by the ordeal, in the arms of her owners:

Nimsy found herself two hours away from home in Colorado Springs. Three weeks ago, a kitty from Wellington, Colorado,… Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, July 10, 2023

It remains a mystery how Nimsey traveled to Fountain, a town near Colorado Springs.

One possibility is the cat hopped into the car of a neighbor’s friend who lives in Colorado Springs and had recently visited the area where the family lives.

No matter how she got there, it is still amazing that Nimsey was not hurt along the way.

“Happy Tails to everyone, and Nimsy, no more taking taxi rides to strange places without your people!” the humane society’s post concluded.

“This story is the perfect example of the importance of microchipping animals, and why it is so important and the best solution for us to return your pet to you,” spokesperson Cody Costra said.

Microchips on pets are used as a permanent form of identification, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Now, Nimsey appears to have resettled into her home life.

“She’s back to stealing mini muffins and killing spiders. It is definitely a lot more homey with her back. She is just a really great companion to have around,” Harris explained.

In April, a similar instance happened when a Georgia dog, missing since 2017, was found in West Virginia, according to Breitbart News.