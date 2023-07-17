Louisiana Mother and Unborn Child Die After Hitting Alligator with Truck

A Louisiana mother and her unborn child died after hitting an alligator north of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The mother’s truck rolled over after hitting the alligator and killing it, according to Refugio County Sheriff’s Office officials, KHOU reported. The crash happened early Sunday morning along State Highway 35. Two other children and an adult were in the vehicle but were unharmed.

The woman was seven months pregnant, but authorities were unable to revive her or the baby.

Alligators are found all along the Gulf of Mexico, and even as far north as parts of North Carolina, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory.

It is estimated that between 400,000 and 500,000 alligators live in east and south Texas.