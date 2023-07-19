Two Ohio brothers were excited to celebrate their 4th and 6th birthdays with water balloons and cake at Diehl Park, until no one on their guest list showed up.

For father Ronny Meyer it was absolutely devastating to see his sons Niklaus and Kol disappointed, WECT reported.

“It definitely hurt,” Meyer said. “Not so much on us, but it was more seeing how depressed and how much it hurt the boys.”

But all of that turned around once Meyer’s wife Lacey took to the Defiance community group on Facebook, inviting families out for some hot dogs, cake to celebrate her two sons.

The pavilion was soon filled with dozens of parents with their children and even the Defiance Fire Department showed up.

“I was just blown away by it,” Meyer said. “The moment they saw the fire truck, they were beyond excited. There was someone that came out with a Spider-Man costume on, and Kol loves Spider-Man. It just made his day.”

The day exceeded both Niklaus and Kol’s expectations, and Meyer, a life-long resident of the community, is grateful to everyone who came out to make his boys’ day special.

“They’re still excited about it. They’re so surprised at how it all turned out,” Meyer said. “My wife and I were both in tears because it’s nothing like what we would’ve expected.”

This isn’t the first time that a desperate parent turned to Facebook after no one showed up to their kid’s party. Just this past May, Breitbart reported a Colorado mother turned to her community Facebook group after no one showed up to daughter Marlowe’s 5th birthday.

Like Niklaus and Kol, the community showed up for Marlowe on her 5th birthday, including the police department.