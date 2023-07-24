‘She Had a Heart of Gold’: Teen Girl Killed in Cape Cod Boat Crash

A teen girl was killed after a boat hit a jetty off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday evening.

There were six people aboard the boat when it crashed into the jetty — a structure which protects the coastline from tides and currents, Boston 25 News reported.

Following the crash, the United States Coast Guard launched a search and rescue mission at 11:00 p.m. in Sesuit Harbor for 17-year-old Sadie Mauro. Her body was found off Cold Storage Beach at 11:30 p.m.

A teenage boy was injured and sent to the hospital with a head laceration.

Mauro was a senior at Dover-Sherborn High School and just a month ago competed in the state championship for lacrosse.

Her principal John Smith described Mauro as a girl with “a strong sense of self.”

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” Smith wrote.

Dives were conducted by a state police marine unit and underwater recovery unit, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police marine assets at the crash site to retrieve debris from the boat.

The boat, registered in Alabama, was equipped with two outboard 250-horsepower engines.

It is uncertain if charges related to the crash will be filed.