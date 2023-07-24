Watch: Driver Loses Control, Careens Down San Francisco Hill

A car crash in San Francisco on Saturday looked like a scene out of an action movie.

Surveillance footage shows a white car run through a dead-end barrier and tumble down a hill right beside a public stairway, KTVU reported. The car completely crushed a tree before landing upside down in the middle of Sanchez Street and 19th Street.

Watch the video from the top of the hill here:

Bystanders came rushing to their aid, and miraculously no one was injured or killed in the accident. All four passengers fled the scene before first responders showed up. Witnesses said the vehicle was carjacked.

Watch the video from the bottom of the hill here:

“One phrase that I still remember was like, ‘We got three minutes. We need to run!’ Bunch of stuff came out of the car,” a witness named Giorgi said. “I saw, I think, two tasers and then the cops in the end. They also found a gun.”

The San Francisco Police Department has yet to locate those involved in the crash.

“It looked like a scene out of Dukes of Hazzard,” a witness said.

