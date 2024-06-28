U.S. Open Champ Bryson DeChambeau Offers to Settle Trump, Biden Golf Handicap Debate

During Thursday night’s debate, Joe Biden again trotted out his claim that he has a 6 handicap in golf. Trump, of course, was skeptical. And in the wake of the debate, U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau offered to help settle the golf feud between the two candidates.

During the debate, Trump spoke of his physical fitness and golf expertise; Biden jumped in with his oft-repeated claim that he has a “6 handicap.”

A few seconds after he said 6, Biden tried to correct himself, saying he had an 8 handicap.

After the debate, Trump blasted Biden for the claim, saying, “That’s the biggest lie—that he’s a six handicap—of all.”

Biden also offered to have a driving contest to see who was better off the tee, he or Trump. And Biden even claimed that he’d do better at carrying his own bag.

Now, DeChambeau is offering to help settle the issue.

“Let’s settle this whole handicap debate. I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube channel,” he said in a post on X.

But if anyone could settle the Biden handicap claim, they’d be the first. Biden’s claims about his handicap are not only all over the map, but there has never been any documented proof of it either way.

Over the years, several media outlets have parroted the 6 or 6.5 handicap claim. But others have said it is 8, or 9, or even higher.

I’ll say this, there is no way Joe Biden is a 6 handicap. Not a chance in hell. pic.twitter.com/Tc0rZyCtvr — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) June 28, 2024

