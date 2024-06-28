Report: Donors Back Away from Joe Biden After Debate

President Joe Biden’s widely criticized debate performance reportedly caused Democrat donors to turn their back on the president’s reelection campaign.

Pressure is mounting on Biden to step down, as many Democrats and media members displayed hysteria following a disastrous Thursday debate.

Biden, who held a rally in Raleigh on Friday, his first campaign stop since the debate, was also scheduled to attend a fundraiser in New York Friday evening.

Democrat donors backed out of attending Biden’s Friday event, New York Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel revealed Friday in a now-deleted X post.

“I am hearing that some Democratic donors are backing out of Biden’s fundraiser tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan with Elton John,” Vogel said.

The report appears to confirm additional reporting from the establishment media. “Joe Biden urged to drop out of election by Democrat officials and donors after debate,” the Telegraph reported.

Biden should drop out of the race, one major Democrat donor and Biden supporter told Politico. The donor said Biden’s performance was “the worst performance in history.”