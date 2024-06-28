Report: Donors Back Away from Joe Biden After Debate

President Joe Biden’s widely criticized debate performance reportedly caused Democrat donors to turn their back on the president’s reelection campaign.
Pressure is mounting on Biden to step down, as many Democrats and media members displayed hysteria following a disastrous Thursday debate.
Democrat donors backed out of attending Biden’s Friday event, New York Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel revealed Friday in a now-deleted X post.
“I am hearing that some Democratic donors are backing out of Biden’s fundraiser tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan with Elton John,” Vogel said.
The report appears to confirm additional reporting from the establishment media. “Joe Biden urged to drop out of election by Democrat officials and donors after debate,” the Telegraph reported.
Biden should drop out of the race, one major Democrat donor and Biden supporter told Politico. The donor said Biden’s performance was “the worst performance in history.”
Another adviser told Politico that he/she had “taken no less than half a dozen key donors texting ‘disaster,’ and [the] party needs to do something.”
“Disaster,” a Biden donor who plans to attend a fundraiser with Biden on Saturday in the Hamptons told CNBC. “This is terrible. Worse than I thought was possible. Everyone I’m speaking with thinks Biden should drop out.”
“Wtf,” an adviser to Democrat donors told Politico, confirming that party donors are worried about Biden. “Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or [he] dies,” the adviser said. “Otherwise we are fucking dead.”
Biden will reportedly not drop out of the 2024 presidential race and will participate in the second debate in September, a Biden adviser told CNN Friday.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.