Nolte: CNN Slit Its Own Throat During Trump/Biden Debate

What a glorious night. First, like Lonesome Rhoades at the end of “A Face in the Crowd” (1957), and in front of the whole wide world in real-time, Joe Biden was finally exposed for what he really is—an enfeebled old man and victim of elder abuse who should be in Memory Care, not the Oval Office. Second, and again in front of the whole wide world, CNN slit its very own throat.

God bless America.

What were Jake Tapper and Dana Bash thinking?

I’ll tell you what they were thinking—what they are always thinking: only about themselves. Instead of looking out for their failing network’s survival chances, Tapper—in his Rachel Maddow glasses and Little Lord Fauntleroy suit—and Bash—who always looks like an offended librarian—we’re looking towards history. That’s why the debate was pretty fair and maybe perfectly fair. I didn’t keep track, but it seemed to me Biden was given the last word much more frequently than Trump … but who cares! The more Biden talked, the more he pulled a Lonesome Rhoades…. The more he proved the corporate media liars who had been covering up his condition… The more he got what he had coming to him for being a terrible human being.

Where was I…?

Oh, yes…

How CNN cut its own throat…

This is going to require a little backfill, so bear with me…

What CNNLOL has done, ever since the arrival of Jeff Zucker in 2013 (Zucker was fired in disgrace in 2022), is checkmate itself.

By going hard-left; by becoming smug, unappealing hall-monitoring scolds; for attacking Normal People as racists and bigots for being Normal, and, of course, for this…

…CNN alienated everyone in America who’s not hard-left, who doesn’t hate Normal People, and who can’t stand being serially lied to. In other words, CNN checkmated itself into a corner with only an itsy-bitsy base of remaining viewers. And according to the latest figures, that base is fewer than a half-million viewers.

So, who are these viewers who make up CNN’s residual base of support? They’re deranged extremists like Ellen Barkin, John Cusack, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sean Penn. And now we come to my most important point…

CNNLOL’s residual base is not only made up of leftist lunatics, it is made up of leftist lunatics who demand fealty to the cause. Oh, they love-love-love Jake Tapper when he’s spreading the Russia Collusion Hoax, meddling in elections, manufacturing conspiracy theories, and talking about Trump’s penis. But when Jake Tapper puts on his Rachel Maddow glasses and Little Lord Fauntleroy suit and asks Trump a straightforward question, and then allows him to answer, and then doesn’t call him a fat, orange, tiny-handed lying rapist afterward, it’s so-long-send-me-a-postcard-at-MSNBC.

As I’ve been saying for years, we will never put the corporate media out of business. There will always be a far-left New York Times, a far-left Washington Post, and a CNNLOL. Why? Because there will always be fascist billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Laurene Powell Jobs out there who want to spread self-dealing propaganda. But here’s something else I’ve been saying for years…

We got the corporate media right where we want them—and that’s checkmated into a corner where they only have two choices: 1) continue to whore out their dignity and credibility to the Ellen Barkin-choir and never recapture what means most to them: the ability to sway public opinion or 2) treat a Donald Trump fairly for a couple of hours and alienate what was left of their viewers.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Stupid CNN gained nothing last night. Nothing.

Other than hate-watching CNN’s left-wing meltdowns like Thursday night’s post-debate panel, are you going to go back to watching CNN? Of course not. No one is. CNN is a joke, a punchline…

CNN lost everything last night. Everything.

Because even after nine years of spreading lies, violence, dehumanizing hate, conspiracy theories, racism, division, and every other form of extremist, left-wing propaganda, CNN’s fascist, entitled, spoiled, crybully, tiny base of viewers will never forgive CNNLOL for not sabotaging Trump last night.

For nine years, CNN sowed the wind with Trump Hate and will now reap the Ratings Whirlwind for allowing a presidential debate to happen last night.

Yes, my fellow Normal People, on Thursday night, Biden dropped his pants and CNN slit its checkmated throat.

And it was glorious.

