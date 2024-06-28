Report: Biden Will Participate in Second Debate in September

President Joe Biden, who reportedly will not drop out of the 2024 presidential race, will participate in the second debate in September, a Biden adviser told CNN Friday.

ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators for the September 10 debate. More details of the event, including rules, location, staging, and format, are not yet decided, according to ABC News.

Pressure is mounting on Biden to step down as many Democrats and media members display hysteria following a disastrous Thursday debate.

Biden mumbled, sounded raspy, and appeared to lose track of his thoughts a few times. Even during his prepared closing statement, Biden did not deliver without error. First lady Jill Biden later walked him down the studio steps after the debate.

Biden’s performance made New York Times columnist Tom Friedman weep, he wrote Friday.

Sixty-seven percent said Trump won the debate, a CNN flash poll of debate watchers found Thursday night.

Democrats could take a three-step political process to replace Biden with an alternative candidate on their 2024 ticket, top editors at Politico outlined in February.

The three-step political process, according to Politico‘s Charlie Mahtesian, a senior politics editor, and Steven Shepard, a senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling analyst, does not include a “late-entering white knight candidate” due to filing deadlines. The deadlines for primary access already passed in the spring.

The political process to replace Biden includes, according to Politico:

Biden Must Voluntarily Step Aside Before Democrat National Convention Delegates Nominate a New Candidate at Convention Tie Loose Ends

Biden is not dropping out of the presidential race, his campaign spokesperson, Seth Schuster, told the Hill Friday.

CNN