Joe Biden Admits Donald Trump ‘Knocked Him down’ in Debate

President Joe Biden admitted Friday that former President Donald Trump “knocked him down” in Thursday night’s debate.

Pressure is mounting on Biden to step down, as many Democrats and media members displayed hysteria following the disastrous event. Donors are reportedly backing away from Biden’s reelection campaign.

Sixty-seven percent said Trump won the debate, a CNN flash poll of debate watchers found Thursday night.

The debate averaged 47.9 million viewers, short of the 2020 amount of 73.132 million total viewers, the third most watched of all-time, IndieWire reported.

In his first appearance after the debate, Biden admitted that his performance fell short of standards.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he told a crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up,” he said, as the attendees cheered.

“I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth,” Biden claimed.

Biden told a multitude of falsehoods during the debate.

“I know it will take to bring this economy to everybody,” Biden said, slurring words.

“I give you my words of Biden, I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job,” he claimed:

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to. I might not debate as well as I used to. But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

