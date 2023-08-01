A suit maker in Addison, Texas, is using his passion for the craft to serve the nation’s veterans.

Bob Baumann of Edward Baumann Clothiers created the program known as Suits of Honor for one simple reason, he told Breitbart News during an interview Tuesday.

“I’m a strong believer in God. I believe it is more blessed to give than it is to receive… I’m always trying to give back,” he said.

The program’s goal is to “put a veteran into a new custom suit, shirt, and tie 26 times a year,” its website reads:

Our team spends time with each veteran, teaching them the importance of appearance. We educate them on how to dress for specific occasions, the proper way a garment is supposed to fit, how to take care of their clothes, and so much more.

Baumann’s passion is to create a suit that fits like a glove for the men who visit him and his team, but the whole process is about much more than just clothes.

“We change people’s lives and that’s what we do for a living. And when we start dressing a man, it truly does change his life,” he explained, adding he used to drive 18-wheelers before transitioning into the white-collar world.

Now, one of his greatest joys is serving those who gave so much for the country they love.

“Part of what we do [for the veterans] it’s pretty much a whole day event. It’s not about the clothes. It’s about teaching them how to dress. It’s about teaching them the importance of life,” Baumann told Breitbart News.

He also makes sure to impart valuable wisdom to the men, taking time to make sure they know he cares about their future success in the job market or wherever life may lead.

“I talk to them about how life is how you see it. If you think you can, you will, if you think you can’t, you won’t. Live up to your expectations. You have to believe in yourself,” he stated.

The moment he sees them put on a custom-made suit, “It gives them confidence,” he said, noting that when it comes to American businesses hiring veterans, “they are some of the best employees in the world.”

Baumann also encouraged businesses to help veterans get any services they may need to show them support.

In his message to veterans who may be struggling to find work or in their personal lives, Baumann said he believes it is up to the individual to decide if they will move forward or not.

Despite the hardships and losses Baumann has faced over the years, he wants veterans and others to know that God did not create people to fail.

“He created us all to win. He created us all to be blessed. It’s our choice, and we either choose to get out there and make it happen or we don’t,” he stated.