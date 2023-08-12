A group of deputies in Jackson County, Michigan, are being praised for rescuing a sweet calf that lost its way.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were quite surprised when they noticed a newborn black and white calf wandering alone on Friday in Spring Arbor Township, MLive.com reported.

The deputies, identified as Emma Freeman, Aly Bigger, and Zach Vetor, were conducting a security check after someone called about a truck tearing up a field in the area. When they arrived at the scene the truck was gone, but they made a friend in the process.

“We obviously deal with a lot of different things throughout the day that are difficult, sometimes gut wrenching, and this is one of those things that’s actually heartwarming,” Sheriff Gary R. Schuette told the outlet.

The deputies discovered the calf alone on Teft Road and realized it must have wandered away from its mother, the sheriff’s office explained in a social media post.

Photos show the deputies enjoying a few moments with the animal, which appears to be relaxed in their company:

Mooooooooooooooo! What do you call cattle with a sense of humor…….?Laughing Stock ……..(Sorry I had… Posted by Jackson County Office of the Sheriff on Friday, August 11, 2023

Once the deputies determined it probably belonged to a nearby farm, they took swift action and great care in getting the small creature back where it belongs.

They were excited to reunite the calf and its mother, according to Schuette, and it was nice for them to have a sweet experience for a change while on the job.

“There’s a huge amount of satisfaction in stopping something bad from happening,” he added.

“Happily reunited and appropriately named Jerry – he enjoys long walks in the moonlight and chin scratches from Deputies. Great work!” the sheriff’s office said.

Social media users expressed their thoughts on the cute photos and also praised the deputies for their kindness.

“Absolutely adorable, love any baby animals,” one person commented, while another said, “The fun side of the job. Great going yall.”

The law enforcement agency’s mission is to “provide the highest quality law enforcement and public safety services to the citizens of Jackson County,” per its website.