Brandon Conger, a Purple Heart recipient and father of five, received a brand new, payment-free 2023 Buick Enclave, thanks to the efforts of Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Curnow Automotive Group.

The 14-year, now-retired Army veteran from Kansas City, Missouri, will be riding in style and will not have to fret too much about affording school supplies, for the vehicle was stuffed with essential supplies and food for his children, who range from age 15 to infancy, KMBC reported.

According to Tammy LeValley with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, their mission is to ease the burden often faced by military servicemen and servicewomen upon their return to civilian life. Conger was wounded during his service as a Sergeant First Class in Iraq.

“They no longer have to worry about a monthly payment, and that gives them so much peace of mind,” LeValley told KMBC.

This marks the charity’s 160th car giveaway by Military Warriors Support Foundation. Breitbart News reported on the charity in July and Wells Fargo giving away a new car to a third generation Marine.

For Max Curnow, collaborating with the financial firm and charity was a great way for him to give back.

“It was a really important way for us to give back to somebody who is giving such a great service to our country,” Max Curnow with the Curnow Automotive Group said.

In addition to giving veterans payment-free vehicles, Military Warriors Support Foundation has also given away mortgage-free homes to wounded warriors and to spouses of those killed in action, according to the organization. The group has given away 1,000 mortgage-free homes.

“It’s probably the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my career,” Phil Forrest with Wells Fargo said.