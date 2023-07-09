A third-generation Marine and Wisconsin native received a payment-free, new car on Friday.

Former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Tyler Whiting was given the keys to his new ride from Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation for Heroes program, WKOW reported. The non-profit, which has given 161 vehicles away to veterans, worked in collaboration with Wells Fargo and Kayser Automotive Group.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” Whiting told WSAW. “I hope many more veterans get the opportunity.”

Whiting joined the Marine Corps in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005. He was honorably discharged in 2007.

“The foundation really kind of urged me, if there’s something you need, then we’re here to stand by you and make it happen,” he said.

In addition to giving veterans payment-free vehicles, Military Warriors Support Foundation has also given mortgage-free homes away to wounded warriors or to spouses of those killed in action, according to the organization.

Whiting will also be taking advantage of mentorship for his personal growth and development.