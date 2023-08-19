Wounded Afghanistan Veteran Awarded $70,000 Custom-Made Motorcycle

After losing his right arm while on tour in Afghanistan, army veteran David Sterling could no longer enjoy motorcycle rides with his wife until Combat Hero Bike Build stepped in and presented him with a custom-made motorcycle.

Sterling received his $70,000 custom-made motorcycle by Thunderstruck Custom Bikes at the Rogue Regency Inn in Medford, Oregon, on Saturday, KOBI5 reported.

Sterling said he is happy to be able to enjoy one of his favorite past times.

“They do amazing work, and that kind of stuff isn’t free,” Sterling said, “it takes money and energy and time and effort, and so there’s a lot of hands involved making this possible and making this dream come true.”

Not only did Sterling lose his arm but he also had shrapnel in his face, neck, back, and legs, according to Combat Hero Bike Build’s President John Barker. He received the Silver Star and the Purple Heart for his service.

Suffering such severe injuries meant Sterling lost his independence, something he values dearly.

“Being independent and being able to do things for yourself and not rely on other people is big for me, especially because a debilitating injury, a lot of people think their life would end at that point if something like that happened to them,” Sterling told KOBI5.

While Sterling may have to rely more on others now, Combat Hero Bike Build made it possible for him to return to riding — all thanks to the donations.

“When we started out, we’d do one bike a year because that’s all the money we had,” Barker said. “Now, we’re up to five or six bikes a year across the United States. This will be the first unveiling in Medford.”

Combat Hero Bike Build was created by two long-time friends, and the organization gifted its first bike in 2014 to a marine from Idaho, according to the organization’s website.

“The motorcycle is long associated with freedom and adventure,” the website states. “Many ride for the sense of freedom, many for the sense of adventure, or a chance to be free from the day to day stress of life or all of the above.”