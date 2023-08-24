A Great Pyrenees named Moose has found his forever home weeks after saving his foster family from a boat fire in Virginia.

Moose’s new mom, Ciara Hill, had been following him closely on Portsmouth Humane Society’s Facebook page, Fox Carolina reported. Before Hill, Moose was adopted, but he was returned after his new family realized he was not a good fit.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

In early August, a fire started in Tidewater Yacht Marina in Portsmouth, damaging multiple boats. Moose’s foster family — Christopher Cushna, his wife, and three children — was sleeping when the fire started on a neighboring boat, KCCI reported.

“We had to actually go past the boat that was burning and it was a really big inferno, it was amazing,” Cushna told the outlet. “It was hot. It was very hot.”

But luckily, Moose was there to alert the sleeping family.

“If Moose was not there, at the very least, it would have been an emergency evacuation,” Cushna said. “I could have seen us having to dive into the waters. It would have surprised us. What Moose was able to do was eliminate the surprise.”

Hill knew Moose had a lot of attention, but she did not realize how big of a deal he was.

“I was talking to another lady, and she had told me about [Moose]. She was like, ‘Oh, he is a celebrity,'” Hill said. “And then I got him, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, he is.'”

Moose is now in a loving home filled with other furry friends.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

With the average male Great Pyrenees weighing in at 100 pounds, these canines are great family dogs — known for their protecting nature, according to the American Kennel Club.

Last December, Breitbart News reported that a Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes protecting his owner’s sheep in Georgia.