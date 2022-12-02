VIDEO: Shepherd’s Dog Kills Eight Coyotes to Rescue Sheep

A pack of 11 coyotes was no match for a Great Pyrenees dog named Casper who protected his sheep last month in Decatur, Georgia.

The incident happened on November 3 when some coyotes came near urban shepherd John Wierwille’s home, 11 Alive reported Thursday.

Wierwille, who is Casper’s owner, scared them off, but early the next morning he heard his dogs barking and saw Casper and Daisy moving the sheep into a corner for protection.

A few coyotes had gotten into the pen while others stood nearby. Casper knew exactly what needed to be done and ran into the pack, killing several coyotes.

When the other coyotes jumped the fence and ran away, Casper immediately went after them and killed more before disappearing past a creek bordering the property.

He killed eight coyotes and protected the sheep, but his owner was worried when he could not find him.

“If he wasn’t killed, we figured he was hurt. We knew he was hurt, because we found parts of his tail and blood and other things, so we were worried about him,” he recalled.

Casper returned a few days later and Weirwille said, “He came back home and he just kind of looked at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look. Just take care of me.'”

Wierwille contacted the nonprofit organization LifeLine in Atlanta, and Casper eventually underwent multiple surgeries. His tail even had to be amputated.

According to the LifeLine website, they are a “nonprofit with a mission of ending the shelter euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals.”

Update on Casper – Some of you know that one of our livestock dogs killed eight of the eleven coyotes that attacked… Posted by John Wierwille on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Video footage shows a bandaged Casper standing close to his owner, who said, “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now, because I feel like there was no way he was gonna live when I saw him.”

Now, Wierwille credits LifeLine for saving his dog’s life thanks to their care and compassion.

In a social media post Monday, Wierwille said vets had closed up Casper’s neck wound, which made it easier to control any infection.

Even though it is possible his herding days are over, no one will ever forget how Casper did his job in the face of danger.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Great Pyrenees breed is known for being smart, patient, and calm.