A dog is getting tons of attention for sneaking away from home to enjoy a music concert in Inglewood, California, on August 25, Metal Hammer reported Friday.

The dog, named Storm, ran away from her home near the stadium and was later spotted in a seat enjoying some tunes as Metallica rocked out on the stage.

In a social media post Thursday, the band shared a photo of the dog enjoying her solo evening out on the town.

“Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes,'” the group said:

Social media users commented on the photo, one person writing, “Music truly is the universal language.”

“Dog wanted to have a good time and knew exactly where to go!” another replied.

Metallica drew nearly 80,000 fans for the event, and Storm was one of them.

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation initially thought the dog had been abandoned at the concert, and PetHelpful reported she was taken to a local shelter.

However, Storm, who is a Husky, and her owner, Arizbeth Hurtado, were later reunited. Hurtado said she was unaware her pup had escaped and had no idea how she got into the stadium.

“She is home and safe! We learned something new about her.. she is apparently a huge Metallica fan who decided to sneak out for the concert!” she told PetHelpul, adding, “We were laughing so hard when we saw she was SITTING IN AN ACTUAL SEAT AT THE CONCERT.”

Hurtado later shared an image of herself with her beloved pet to reassure people she was safe:

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation SoFi Stadium SoFi Stadium😂❤️ our baby is home and safe!!! Thank you guys Posted by Arizbeth Hurtado on Monday, August 28, 2023

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Siberian Husky breed is loyal, outgoing, and mischievous.

“Siberian Husky, a thickly coated, compact sled dog of medium size and great endurance, was developed to work in packs, pulling light loads at moderate speeds over vast frozen expanses. Sibes are friendly, fastidious, and dignified,” the club’s website said.

People commenting on Hurtado’s post had a lot to say about the pup’s outing.

“Metallica send this puppy some swag,” one person commented, while another said, “This dog is a legend!!”