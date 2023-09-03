Michigan Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life During Traffic Stop

During a traffic stop, a Michigan police officer saved the life of a baby in a speeding Camaro who was not breathing.

The frantic driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was going between 75 and 80 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near 12 Mile and Schoenherr in Detroit, Michigan, on the way to the hospital, the Detroit News reported.

Officer Brenden Fraser pulled the vehicle over at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the driver was waving his hands and alerted Fraser that his 18-month-old nephew was not breathing. Fraser noticed the baby was turning blue and his eyes were rolling to the back of his head. Acting quickly, Fraser administered several blows to the baby’s backside with the baby spitting up a liquid.

“Officer Fraser’s actions on this traffic stop are nothing short of heroic,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. “This incident shows that police work and traffic stops are not always about writing tickets or making arrests.”

The baby was then transported to the hospital that was a mile away. Since then, he has been released to his family.

Fraser has been nominated for a “life-saving award” by his supervisors.

“In this case, what started off as a traffic stop for speeding resulted in Officer Fraser saving a child’s life,” the commissioner said in a statement. “Officer Fraser relied on his training, communication skills, and compassion as he worked to resuscitate the child. He was also able to calm down the child’s family members who were understandably frantic over the situation.”

