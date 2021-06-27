A police officer in New York is being praised for saving a six-week-old infant from choking to death Friday night.

Bethlehem Police Department (BPD) Officer Caitlyn Krage responded to a call about an unresponsive baby at a house located on Griffin Circle in North Bethlehem, the Times Union reported.

In a press release, the BPD said Officer Krage arrived at the scene just minutes after she got the emergency call and immediately located the infant.

“Officer Krage states the infant was motionless and foaming at the mouth. She immediately administered the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to clear the infant’s airway,” the department continued.

Once emergency medical crews arrived, the infant was taken to Albany Medical Center for medical evaluation.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the BPD shared a photo of the officer and praised her for saving the baby’s life, writing, “Well done Officer Krage!”

Social media users also applauded the officer’s efforts during such a tense situation and one person called her a “True hero!”

“I’m sure those parents are deeply, incredibly grateful for her quick thinking and skill. Thanks for sharing the positive stories, Bethlehem Police Department. We all need good news, and I’m so thankful the officer was able to save that baby’s life,” another individual wrote.

“That’s wonderful news! Thank you Officer Krage for your work last night, and to all the officers and staff of the BPD for all that you do each day,” someone else commented.

According to its website, the goals and objectives of the BPD are to offer a high standard of law enforcement and public safety services to community members in a professional, compassionate, and cost-effective manner.

“The police department is dedicated to serving and protecting the public by providing consistent, fair, and non-discriminating public safety operations,” the site read.