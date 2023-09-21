A Louisiana man in the Bucktown area of New Orleans is in hot water with his neighbors due to his extremely bloody Halloween decorations.

Neighbors are well aware that Vic Miorana, who says he was raised as a Catholic, loves creating elaborate displays for the holiday, but this year’s theme and props have sparked some anger, ABC 6 reported Thursday.

The decorations appear to show a beheaded Jesus, whose head is in the hands of Satan, looming over the yard while nuns and a priest stand nearby.

Miorana shared video footage of the scene, which also features red lighting, flashes of fire, smoke, and ghostly figures scattered on the lawn:

Although neighbors say they feel the display is disrespectful, Miorana has refused to take it down, stating, “This is just decorations for fun. It’s not real Jesus; these are foam props that I made. I’m very sorry if this hurt anyone or if this caused anyone to feel sad.”

One neighbor called it “appalling,” while another resident said, “In a word, it’s blasphemy,” according to WWLTV.

“I understand everybody has, I love freedom of speech. That’s what we’re all here for; that’s what makes this country great. But we have freedom of speech as well,” the resident told the outlet.

“I feel like we needed to express our opinion as well,” she added.

One social media user shared an image of the Satan figure holding the head of Jesus and wrote that he is “not a prude,” but “Mr. Miorana is simply a dumbass. There’s no better way to put it.”

“There are many people of faith who are seriously shocked and taken aback and find this blasphemous. For me, it’s disgusting, stupid, and simply unnecessary,” he continued:

I'm not a prude. I'm a God-loving Christian who likes Halloween (except pumkin spice!), but respects those who don't… Posted by Scott Ball on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Another resident said the display is protected under free speech but questioned, “Does that make it right? You know, that’s my real question. Would you do this with another religion? Because I don’t think you would.”

According to Miorana, the display caused people to threaten his girlfriend about losing her job, so the pair eventually broke up.

Despite the controversy, Miorana refuses to take down the decorations, per the ABC report.