Four-Year-Old Donates Lemonade Stand Profits to Charity

Carter Dominguez opened his own lemonade stand at just four years old and is donating his profits to charity.

Carter sold lemonade all day Wednesday to family, friends, and passersby outside his Tonawanda, New York, home and decided to donate 100 percent of his earnings.

“I can give it to sick kids,” Carter told WKBW.

Carter’s stand even garnered the attention of the local fire and police departments.

After asking the firefighters what color cup they wanted their lemonade in, they let Carter try his hand on the fire hose.

In total, Carter’s stand raised $262 for the Variety Club, an organization whose mission is to “transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability, and disadvantage in Western New York,” according to its website.

Carter wants to be just like his father, who owns his own business.

“He’s 4 years old and he’s already an entrepreneur,” Carter’s dad, Mark Dominguez, said. “He wants to do it multiple times a year and find ways to make more money.”