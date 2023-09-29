A man in Woodstock, Georgia, enjoyed partying with his friends and family Wednesday to mark a huge milestone.

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old with a big party thanks to his two daughters, who organized the event at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility where Antonucci is well-loved, WANF reported Thursday.

“Another trip around the Sun!! Happiest of birthdays to our dear Roger!!” the facility wrote in a celebratory social media post.

“You make us smile! We had a wonderful time celebrating You!!” the post continued. Photos taken during the party show a huge red, white, and blue cake decorated with red candles while the man of the hour smiles next to it:

Another trip around the Sun!! 🌞Happiest of birthdays to our dear Roger!! 🎂ἷ1️⃣0️⃣2️⃣You make us smile! 😊 We had a wonderful time celebrating You!! 😘♥️🇹😎 Posted by Oaks at Towne Lake on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

According to WANF, Antonucci was previously a tailor and happily married for 65 years to the love of his life.

His daughter Melanie Thompson said his mother lived until she was 101 years old, so Antonucci has outlived all his relatives.

Despite his age, Antonucci has an excellent outlook on life, saying, “I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office shared pictures taken during the celebration, which some of its officers gladly attended.

“Happy 102nd birthday to Roger Antonucci !!!!!! Thanks for the invite to the party,” the agency wrote.

In one photo, Antonucci appears completely relaxed and overflowing with joy, surrounded by the smiling officers.

His daughters told Atlanta News First he is originally from Philadelphia but relocated to Georgia about 20 years ago.

When it comes to staying young and living a full life, Antonucci advises others to keep a sense of humor.

Thompson also noted that “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine offers simple ways to work toward living longer, including avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise, and eating healthy foods.

Antonucci’s recent birthday bash has him looking forward to more. He said, “I feel like I could go for another two, three more years.”